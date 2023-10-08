Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Georgia on working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Georgia for a working visit at the invitation of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, News.az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at Shota Rustaveli Tbilisi International Airport decorated with the national flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The President of Azerbaijan was met by Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia Levan Davitashvili and other officials.

