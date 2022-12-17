President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Romania for working visit
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Bucharest for a working visit at the invitation of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.Az reports.
The head of state will attend a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”.