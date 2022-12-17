Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Romania for working visit

President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Romania for working visit

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Bucharest for a working visit at the invitation of President of Romania Klaus Iohannis, News.Az reports. 

The head of state will attend a plenary meeting on the signing ceremony of the “Agreement on a strategic partnership in the field of green energy development and transmission between the Governments of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary”.


