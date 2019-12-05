President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Shamakhi district for visit

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today arrived in Shamakhi district for a visit, APA reports.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the center of the city of Shamakhi.

Head of Shamakhi District Executive Authority Tahir Mammadov informed President Ilham Aliyev of the works carried out in the district.

The head of state gave relevant instructions.

News.Az

