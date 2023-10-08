President Ilham Aliyev: As two leaders, we are strengthening friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

We, as two leaders, are strengthening and consolidating the friendly and brotherly relations between our countries and peoples, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press statement with Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in Tbilisi, News.az reports.

Noting that traditional meetings served the cause of bringing the two countries and peoples closer together, the head of state said: “For centuries, our peoples have lived in the conditions of good neighborliness and friendship, and this is still the case today. This is important for our countries. At the same time, it is a very important condition for the region, including, first of all, the South Caucasus.”

