President Ilham Aliyev: As was the case throughout history, peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand with each other today

President Ilham Aliyev: As was the case throughout history, peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand with each other today

President Ilham Aliyev: As was the case throughout history, peoples of Azerbaijan and Türkiye stand with each other today

+ ↺ − 16 px

“As was the case throughout history, our peoples stand with each other today, experience both joy and sorrow together. The people of Azerbaijan will never forget the unequivocal political support and resolute position of the brotherly Turkish state and people led by you (Recep Tayyip Erdogan – ed.) for the just cause and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan during and after the Patriotic War,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye, News.az reports.

“We are determined to strengthen Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations, which have been raised to the level of alliance after the Shusha Declaration. Our intergovernmental relations are built on an unshakable foundation of common moral values, religious and cultural roots, and are also a guarantee of stability, peace, development and security in the region.

I am sure that we will continue to carry out our honorable mission jointly and successfully in order to keep forever the Azerbaijan-Türkiye brotherhood and unity, which is our greatest asset, further strengthen it and develop our comprehensive cooperation.

On this historic day, I share in the joy of you and the people of brotherly Türkiye, and wish you good health, happiness and success in your responsible state activities, and the Republic of Türkiye everlasting prosperity, well-being and development,” the head of state pointed out.

News.Az