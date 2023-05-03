President Ilham Aliyev attends int'l conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” in Shusha

The 4th international conference on “Shaping the Geopolitics of the Greater Eurasia: from Past to Present to Future” dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held in Shusha on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the conference.





