President Ilham Aliyev attends Azeri Central East jacket sail-away ceremony

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the Azeri Central East jacket sail-away ceremony at the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets Factory.

bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye Gary Jones, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf informed the head of state of the work done on the project, as well as a video was screened.

The Azeri Central East (ACE) sanction is the first major investment decision by the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) partnership since the extension of the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) to 2049 was agreed in 2017. The ACE project is a $6 billion development which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime.

The ACE project is centred on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 metres. The project will also include new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

The ACE jacket weighs 16,000 tonnes and stands 153 metres high. It contains three risers - one water injection, one oil export and one gas export. The jacket will be installed in a water depth of 137 metres.

