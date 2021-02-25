President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of giving out apartments to families of martyrs and war disabled

President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of giving out apartments to families of martyrs and war disabled

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to give out apartments to families of martyrs and war disabled in the residential complex in Ramana settlement, Baku.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the residential complex.

The 30 nine-storey buildings were built in the complex. The 1,512-apartment complex has a school, kindergarten and a community center.

After familiarizing himself with the complex, President Ilham Aliyev met with members of martyrs` families and war disabled.

The head of state addressed the meeting.

News.Az