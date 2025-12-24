President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Victory Park in Khankendi
Photo: AZERTAC
On December 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva participated in the opening ceremony of Victory Park in the city of Khankendi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.
