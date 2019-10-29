President Ilham Aliyev awards employees of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order awarding the staff of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, APA reports.

By the Order signed on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan State Academic National Drama Theater, Dadashov Rafael Malik oglu, Guliyev Nuraddin Azulla oglu, Melik Ramiz Agarza oglu awarded Order of Glory for contribution to the development of theater in Azerbaijan. Agaverdiyeva Masmakhanim Aslan gizi, Atakishiyeva Matanat Agazair gizi, Aliyeva Munavvar Sabir gizi, Hasanov Rafael Vagif oglu, Huseynov Fizuli Ismat oglu, Guliyev Elkhan Ali Bala oglu, Mammadov Elnur Mehrali oglu, Mammadov Hajibaba Ismail oglu awarded Tereggi medal for contribution to the development of theater in Azerbaijan.

