President Ilham Aliyev awards group of young people
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on granting the 2017 Presidential Awards for Youth to a group of people, APA reports.
Under the order, the following persons were granted presidential awards for their distinguished service in the fields of science, culture, education and social activities.
Baghirov Emil Ogtay oglu
Israyilova Aygun Alimardan gizi
Majidova Maryam Teymur gizi
Seyidov Mirhasan Mirheydar oglu
Sukhostat Lyudmila Valentinovna
Vakilov Vurghun Mehman oglu
