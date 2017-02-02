President Ilham Aliyev awards group of young people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has today signed an order on granting the 2017 Presidential Awards for Youth to a group of people, APA reports.

Under the order, the following persons were granted presidential awards for their distinguished service in the fields of science, culture, education and social activities.

Baghirov Emil Ogtay oglu

Israyilova Aygun Alimardan gizi

Majidova Maryam Teymur gizi

Seyidov Mirhasan Mirheydar oglu

Sukhostat Lyudmila Valentinovna

Vakilov Vurghun Mehman oglu

News.Az

News.Az