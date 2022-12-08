President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan, Albania are strengthening ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Albania are strengthening ties and creating new opportunities, President Ilham Aliyev said during a one-on-one meeting with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

President Aliyev thanked Edi Rama for the hospitality shown during his recent visit to Albania.

“As we agreed, we will continue our active dialogue. So your visit is kind of a follow-up to see how it’s going. All the instructions have been given from both sides. So, our teams work actively,” the head of state said.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the results of his recent official visit to Albania were really very positive.

“We are strengthening our ties and creating new opportunities. As I already informed you, we are opening an Embassy in Tirana, and this is also an important sign of our cooperation. From a practical point of view, this will allow us to be more involved in the developments in your country and also to be more efficient in our bilateral agenda,” President Aliyev added.

