President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan is Italy's key trading partner in the South Caucasus

“Azerbaijan is Italy's key trading partner in the South Caucasus, as 95 percent of Italy's trade with the South Caucasus is with Azerbaijan. The numbers are very good, almost $10 billion last year,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he received a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio, News.az reports.

“I am confident that this figure will increase this year due to additional gas supplies to Italy. Of course, the fact that Italy is our main trading partner is a very good sign. There are new opportunities in energy cooperation. For many years, Azerbaijan has been a reliable source of oil and the number one source of oil supply to Italy. Now with the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, we have become an important gas supplier and are the third largest supplier of gas. If there is potential to move forward, of course, we will. I was also very pleased with the fact that last year we supplied 7 billion cubic meters of gas, and this year it will be even more,” the Azerbaijani President emphasized.

News.Az