President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan should be stronger in order to prevent recurrence of this tragedy

"Today is one of the bloodiest pages in the history of the Azerbaijani people, the day of genocide of Azerbaijanis. The Azerbaijani people will always remember and never forget this day,” said President Ilham Aliyev President of Azerbaijan in an interview to the correspondent of the Russia-24 TV channel Feb. 26, Trend reports.

“Armenia committed genocide against Azerbaijanis 26 years ago. As a result, 613 civilians were killed, 106 of them women and 63 were children. More than 1,200 civilians were captured and subjected to torture, up to 500 people were displaced and no information was available about 150 civilians. They are considered missing, but more likely were killed. This was a manifestation of Armenian fascism. It was a manifestation of brutality,” said Azerbaijani President.

