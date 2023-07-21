President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan successfully coped with the task of protecting international law, justice and the legitimate interests of NAM member countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The countries of the Non-Aligned Movement saw that this structure, although it is not an organization, can achieve its goals,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Shusha Global Media Forum on “New Media in the Era of the 4th Industrial Revolution”, News.az reports.

“At the summit in Baku, when we took over chairmanship, I said that we would protect international law, justice and the legitimate interests of member countries. I think that we have successfully coped with this task. And I would like to believe that after we transfer the powers of chair, the positive dynamics will be continued. In any case, we will do everything to ensure that this is the case,” the head of state underscored.

