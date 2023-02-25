President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue its humanitarian aids to Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Türkiye always stand by each other on both happy and sad days, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul, News.az reports.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev expressed deep condolences to the families and relatives of those who died as a result of the earthquake in Türkiye, to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to the brotherly people of Türkiye, adding that he was deeply saddened by this tragedy.

President Ilham Aliyev underlined that Azerbaijan has been with brotherly Türkiye since the first day of this tragedy, and pointed out that Azerbaijan would continue its humanitarian aids in order to eliminate the consequences of the earthquake.

The President of Azerbaijan expressed confidence that brotherly Türkiye will soon eliminate the consequences of this earthquake.

