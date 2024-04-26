President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan will continue to be important partner for Europe for many years to come

“In Europe, there is increasing demand for natural gas from new sources. If in 2021 we supplied 8 billion cubic meters of gas to European Union countries, this year that figure has reached 12 billion cubic meters. We are investing additional capital and allocating additional funds to support European countries in this matter,” President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz in Berlin, News.Az reports.

“Thus, Azerbaijan, which is rich in both traditional and renewable energy sources, will continue to be an important partner for Europe for many years to come,” President Ilham Aliyev pointed out.

News.Az