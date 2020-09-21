President Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijan’s economy developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in last 17 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s economy has developed rapidly, and its GDP tripled in the last 17 years, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at a high-level meeting to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations held on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

"As a country with significant progress in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, Azerbaijan has been one of the few states to submit voluntary national reviews to the UN twice. Azerbaijan ranks 54th among 166 countries in the Sustainable Development Goals Index, according to the "Sustainable Development Report 2020"," the head of state said.

News.Az

