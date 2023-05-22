President Ilham Aliyev concludes his official visit to Lithuania

President Ilham Aliyev concludes his official visit to Lithuania

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to the Republic of Lithuania, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Azerbaijani President at Vilnius International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva were seen off by the officials.

News.Az