President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Amir of Qatar

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you, and through you, your brotherly country on the occasion of the national holiday of the State of Qatar,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I am confident that we will persist in our joint efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Qatar relations based on good traditions, and expand the scope of our cooperation,” the head of state said.

“On such a remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the brotherly people of Qatar everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

