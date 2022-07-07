President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Eid al-Adha

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated and conveyed his most sincere wishes to the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis living outside the country on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha, which is a symbol of unity, equality and brotherhood of the Islamic world, News.az reports.

“Eid al-Adha is marked by the sending of the Islamic religion to mankind as a way of spiritual and moral salvation, and it embodies the love of Allah and the willingness of Muslims to make any kind of sacrifice for the sake of truth and justice.

The people of Azerbaijan have been distinguished for centuries for their attachment to historical roots and traditions. We preserved our national and cultural values even in the most difficult times. Religious holidays that demonstrate our spiritual solidarity with the Muslim world, including the sacrificial ceremonies, are celebrated in our country with great solemnity and enthusiasm every year. Sacrifices are made in the name of Allah, and prayers are offered for the progress of our state, the well-being and peace of our people.

I once again commemorate the immortal memory of our heroic martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the independence of Azerbaijan and the liberation of our ancient lands from occupation. I pray for mercy on them from the Almighty and wish patience to their loved ones.

My dear brothers and sisters!

I do hope that your prayers and intentions will be accepted and this blessed holiday will become a celebration of kindness, compassion and mercy typical of our people, and will further strengthen the spirit of national and spiritual solidarity in our society.

May the Holy Eid al-Adha bring prosperity to your families and blessings to your tables,” the head of state said in his message of congratulation.

