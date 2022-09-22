President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijan's Jewish community

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Jewish community of Azerbaijan on the Rosh Hashanah holiday, News.az reports.

“Dear fellow compatriots! I sincerely congratulate you, the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of your New Year holiday, Rosh Hashanah, and convey my heartfelt wishes to all of you,” President Aliyev said in a congratulatory message.

The head of state noted that the Jewish community of Azerbaijan, a country where there is an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust between different peoples and religions, considers this place to be their homeland. “You have been living in Azerbaijan in peace and tranquility for hundreds of years, preserving your unique traditions, language and culture, and have never faced anti-Semitism and discrimination.”

“The promotion of multicultural values, principles of tolerance and diversity of cultural self-expression, which have existed in our country for centuries, are among priority directions of our state policy,” he said.

“It is commendable that our compatriots of Jewish origin, as an integral part of our society, closely participate in the great construction work in our country together with representatives of other nations and faiths, spare no effort for the development and progress of modern Azerbaijan, and honorably fulfill their civic duty in the further strengthening of our state independence.”

“Rosh Hashanah embodies the feelings of innovation, spiritual purity, kindness and solidarity. May this bright holiday bring happiness to your families and blessings to your tables,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az