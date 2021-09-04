President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “Our Paralympic athletes continue to make us happy. The number of our gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached 14. I sincerely congratulate our gold medallists Lamiya Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov on their convincing victories!”

News.Az