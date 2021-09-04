President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
- 04 Sep 2021 12:38
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 164793
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-congratulates-azerbaijans-paralympic-gold-medalists Copied
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.
In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “Our Paralympic athletes continue to make us happy. The number of our gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached 14. I sincerely congratulate our gold medallists Lamiya Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov on their convincing victories!”