President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who won next gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.

In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “Our Paralympic athletes continue to make us happy. The number of our gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games has reached 14. I sincerely congratulate our gold medallists Lamiya Valiyeva and Orkhan Aslanov on their convincing victories!”


