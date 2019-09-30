President Ilham Aliyev congratulates China’s Xi Jinping

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Chairman of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and all of your people on the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Over the past years, the People's Republic of China, having gone through a major stage of development, has achieved incredible success in all spheres of life. Thanks to drastic economic reforms, it has become one of the leading states in the world with modern infrastructure.”

“The "One Belt, One Road" Initiative, as a large-scale transnational international cooperation project of which you are the author, has opened up ample opportunities for the prosperity of countries and the Eurasian region as a whole,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“I would like to particularly note that we attach great importance to the Azerbaijani-Chinese cooperation. Our relations, which have an ancient history and good traditions, are currently undergoing a period of dynamic and comprehensive development,” he added.

President Aliyev stressed that the high level of our interstate relations has created good grounds for joint fruitful work in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres.

“I am confident that the steps we are taking to further deepen our cooperation bilaterally and multilaterally, based on mutual trust and support, will continue to serve the interests of our peoples,” he said. “On such a momentous day, I wish you good health and success in your activities, and the friendly people of China permanent peace and prosperity.”

