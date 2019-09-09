President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Giorgi Gakharia on being appointed as Prime Minister of Georgia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Giorgi Gakharia on being appointed as Prime Minister of Georgia, APA reports.

The Head of State said that Azerbaijan and Georgia have historically formed friendly and good neighborly relations.

"I believe that our interstate relations and strategic partnership based on these good traditions will further develop and strengthen in line with the interests of our peoples."

I wish you all the best in your future activities for the benefit of the friendly Georgian people," reads President Ilham Aliyev’s congratulatory letter.

News.Az

