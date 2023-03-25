President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Greek counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou on the occasion of her country's national holiday, News.Az reports.

"I cordially congratulate you and your people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Hellenic Republic," President Ilham Aliyev said.



"I believe that we will continue to put efforts to develop Azerbaijani-Greek relations and expand our collaboration in line with interests of our peoples.

On such pleasant day I wish you good health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and peace and prosperity to your people," the Azerbaijani president added.



News.Az

News.Az