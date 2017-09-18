President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Jewish community

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the country’s Jewish community on the occasion of the Jewish New Year – Rosh Hashanah.

The president mentioned in his congratulatory message that Azerbaijan which is situated at the crossroads of civilizations is one of the rare places with well-preserved multicultural traditions and mutual respect between various religions and cultures, APA reports.

“The Jewish community of Azerbaijan has throughout history played a unique role in our society. It is remarkable that our citizens of Jewish origin are actively involved in all areas across the country and act as active citizens in strengthening our state independence and conveying the realities about Azerbaijan to the whole world,” President Aliyev said in his message.

“Rosh Hashanah is a holiday embodying renewal, moral purity and solidarity. Let this day, which is significant for the Jewish people, bring to your life a good mood, happiness and joy for your families,” the Azerbaijani president said.

News.Az

