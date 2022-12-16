President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's President sent a letter of congratulations to the King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, News.Az reports.

"I cordially congratulate and convey my best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain," President Aliyev said in his letter.

"I believe that the friendly and cooperative relations between our countries will continue to evolve and expand in line with interests of our peoples," the head of state said.

"On this festive day, I convey my best wishes to you, and wish everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain," the Azerbaijani leader added.





News.Az