President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Bahrain

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, and expand our cooperation of mutual interest both on bilateral and multilateral formats,” the head of state said.

“On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Bahrain,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

