President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of Cambodia

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of the National Holiday - Independence Day, News.Az reports.

The letter reads:

"I convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, to your entire people on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of your country’s national holiday – Independence Day.

I believe that bilateral relations between our countries will continue to evolve in friendly atmosphere while our ties within international institutions and particularly, the Non-Aligned Movement expand.

On this remarkable day, I wish you strong health and happiness, and everlasting peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Cambodia."

News.Az