President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of the Belgians
- 20 Jul 2020 16:56
- 21 Aug 2025 17:21
- 150424
- Politics
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to King of the Belgians Philippe.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you all the people of Belgium on the occasion of your national day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.
“Using this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Belgium lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.