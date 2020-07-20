President Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of the Belgians

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to King of the Belgians Philippe.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and through you all the people of Belgium on the occasion of your national day,” President Aliyev said in his letter.

“Using this pleasant opportunity, I wish you the best of health and happiness, and the friendly people of Belgium lasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az