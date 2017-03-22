President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day, AzerTag reported.

The letter reads as follows:

“Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Pakistan Day.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound together by strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, which stem from common spiritual values. Based on mutual confidence, trust and support, our inter-governmental relations clearly express the will of our peoples.

I recall with pleasure my recent visit to your country, our meeting and the exchange of views we held. I believe that we will consistently continue our joint efforts to strengthen and develop Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership and alliance.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the brotherly people of Pakistan tranquility and prosperity.”

News.Az

