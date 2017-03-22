Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day

  • Other
  • Share
President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated his Pakistani counterpart Mamnoon Hussain on Pakistan Day, AzerTag reported.

The letter reads as follows:

“Dear Mr President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of your country – Pakistan Day.

Azerbaijan and Pakistan are bound together by strong ties of friendship and brotherhood, which stem from common spiritual values. Based on mutual confidence, trust and support, our inter-governmental relations clearly express the will of our peoples.

I recall with pleasure my recent visit to your country, our meeting and the exchange of views we held. I believe that we will consistently continue our joint efforts to strengthen and develop Azerbaijan-Pakistan strategic partnership and alliance.

On this remarkable day, I wish you robust health, success in your activities and the brotherly people of Pakistan tranquility and prosperity.”

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      