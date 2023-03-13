President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Francis on Election Anniversary

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Francis on the occasion of his Election Anniversary, News.Az reports.

The letter says: “It is on the occasion of your Election Anniversary that, on my behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to offer my most cordial congratulations and best wishes to you and, through you, all your fellow coreligionists.”

The head of state hailed the present level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Holy See.

“We attach the utmost significance to our years-long active and productive cooperation aimed at preserving and continuously developing inter-civilizational and interfaith dialogue and the values of multiculturalism. Establishing our country’s embassy in the Holy See is a sign of our relations ascending to a qualitatively new level and a vivid manifestation of the importance we attach to advancing Azerbaijan-Holy See ties,” President Ilham Aliyev underlined.

