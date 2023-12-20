President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Francis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of congratulations to Pope Francis on the occasion of the holy Christmas, News.Az reports.

The letter reads: “I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and, through you, all your fellow believers, delivering my sincerest and warm wishes on the occasion of the holy Christmas.

One of the holiest celebrations in the Christian world, the Christmas holiday, signifies renewal, mercy, and compassion, bringing people together around high spiritual ideals and values, filling hearts with bright hopes and inspiring for new achievements. In the Azerbaijani society, known for its high coexistence culture and centuries-old tolerance environment, the Christmas holds a special place among the traditionally celebrated religious holidays.

I proudly acknowledge that Azerbaijan emerged today as a haven where ethnic and religious diversity is safeguarded as a national asset, ensuring equal conditions for all faiths and gained global recognition as a champion of multiculturalism. In our country, exemplary empathy and brotherhood prevail among people of diverse ethnicities and representatives of various religions who have historically coexisted in an atmosphere of tranquility, friendship, mutual respect, and trust.

In our society, preserving and maintaining ethnic-cultural diversity, interfaith harmony, religious-moral heritage, and multicultural values constitute core tenets of our state policy. Christian citizens in Azerbaijan actively engage, alongside members of other faiths, in all aspects of our country's socio-political life, offering valuable contributions to the comprehensive development of our state. I am confident that the Christian community will continue to contribute their strength and skills to the progress and prosperity of their homeland, Azerbaijan.

The steady and dynamic development of relations between Azerbaijan and Holy See is gratifying. The history of our relations that serve goodwill intentions is rich in landmark events and achievements. I express my gratitude to you for your great personal contribution to the development of Azerbaijan-Holy See cooperation and the expansion of our constructive dialogue, as well as your high appreciation of Azerbaijan's traditions of multiculturalism and tolerance.

I believe that the exemplary cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See will contribute to fostering an environment of mutual confidence among civilizations and promoting universal values.

I avail myself of this pleasant opportunity to sincerely congratulate you on your birthday and on the upcoming New Year of 2024, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your supreme mission for the triumph of humanism ideals.”

News.Az