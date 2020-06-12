President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Russian President Putin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of congratulation to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“I extend my cordial congratulations to you on the occasion of your state holiday - Russia Day,” the Azerbaijani president said in his letter.

President Aliyev noted that the Russian Federation is moving forward confidently along the path of development and progress in socio-political, socio-economic and other areas. “The active foreign policy provides a sound basis for the strengthening of your country's international standing.”

“It is with great satisfaction that I would like to note the high level of Azerbaijani-Russian relations. The centuries-old traditions of friendship, good neighbourliness and mutual support are a solid foundation for the development and deepening of multifaceted Azerbaijani-Russian collaboration and strategic partnership,” he said.

“I am confident that the successful realization of the full range of issues of the bilateral agenda will open up new opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial and full-scale cooperation between our countries,” President Aliyev said. “I avail myself of the opportunity to express the Azerbaijani people’s solidarity with the people of Russia as the measures to eliminate the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic are ongoing.”

“Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, I wish you the best of health and success, and all the Russians prosperity and well-being,” the Azerbaijani president added.

News.Az