President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Sultan of Oman

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion of his country’s national holiday, News.Az reports.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Sultanate of Oman,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory message.

“On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, happiness, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Oman everlasting peace and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

News.Az