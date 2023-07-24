President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 24, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, News.Az reports.

The head of state congratulated Shavkat Mirziyoyev on his birthday, and wished him new success in his activities for the development of Azerbaijan and robust health.

The President of Uzbekistan thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the attention and congratulations.

During the conversation, they hailed the rapid development of friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, and stressed the importance of high-level reciprocal visits.

The heads of state exchanged views on the further comprehensive development of bilateral relations, noting that Shavkat Mirziyoyev`s state visit to Azerbaijan is expected in the near future, and expressed confidence that this trip would be the next stage in the development of bilateral bonds.

News.Az