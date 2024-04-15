President Ilham Aliyev extends congratulations to President-elect of Slovakia Peter Pellegrini

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev congratulated Peter Pellegrini on his election as the President of the Slovak Republic, News.az reports.

“The development of friendly relations with Slovakia holds great significance for us. Currently, there are good opportunities for enriching the Azerbaijan-Slovakia cooperation with new content in various areas. I believe that the Embassy of our country, which started its activities in Bratislava last year, will contribute to the expansion of our bilateral ties.

I am confident that we will make joint efforts towards further strengthening our intergovernmental relations and deepening our cooperation in line with the interests of our peoples,” the head of state said in his congratulatory message.

The President of Azerbaijan wished President Peter Pellegrini robust health, happiness, and success in his upcoming responsible activities for the prosperity of the friendly people of Slovakia.

