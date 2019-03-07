President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view new houses constructed for quake-affected families

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva have viewed new houses constructed for the quake-affected families in Shamakhi.

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva first familiarized themselves with the conditions created in Rasim Hasanov’s newly-built house in Salman Mumtaz street, Shamakhi district, and talked to his family members at a tea table.

The head of state and first lady then viewed conditions created in new houses built for Elmira Hasanova’s family in Teymur Aliyarbayov street, and for Vugar Teyfurov’s family in Sattar Bahlulzada street in the district, and had a talk with them.

News.Az

News.Az