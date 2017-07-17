President Ilham Aliyev: "From now on Latvia and Azerbaijan are considered strategic partners"

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Ilham Aliyev has attended business forum held in Riga.

"My visit is a very important step in the development of bilateral relations. From now on, Latvia and Azerbaijan are considered strategic partners. Today we signed the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between our countries. This cooperation is on a very high level, and the declaration covers many areas, including economic and trade cooperation," said Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the Latvia-Azerbaijan business forum held in Riga, APA reports.

News.Az

