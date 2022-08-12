President Ilham Aliyev got acquainted with activities of “Aghsu Agropark”

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has familiarized himself with the activities of “Aghsu Agropark” Closed Joint Stock Company in Aghsu district, News.az reports.

Director General of “Aghsu Agropark” CJSC Atababa Isayev informed the head of state of the works done here.

“Aghsu Agropark”, which has been operating in the field of livestock and crop farming since 2018, occupies a total area of 1,843 hectares. The project cost of the Agropark is 18 million manats.

The facility permanently employs nearly 200 people, with 240-250 people are employed depending on the season.







