President Ilham Aliyev hails UK ambassador’s learning Azerbaijani language

“I would like to express gratitude for learning Azerbaijani. We had an opportunity to see each other and I discovered that your Azerbaijani is almost fluent and this was really big surprise. And at the same time this demonstrates your respect to our culture, to our language,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he received credentials of the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Fergus Auld, News.Az reports.

“This is another demonstration of high level of responsibility you treat to your new assignment. And I am sure that during your stay in our country you will have an opportunity to discover Azerbaijan more and will contribute substantially to future development of our cooperation, including in the area which is not a traditional area of our cooperation to discover new areas of potential partnership,” the President added.

