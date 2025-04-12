Azerbaijan prevents smuggling of 32 kg drugs from Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The secure protection of the state border and ongoing efforts against the illegal circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and their precursors continue to yield success, News.Azreports citing Press Center of the State Border Service (SBS).

On April 8, border guards of the "Goytapa" border detachment, operating within the jurisdiction of the SBS, observed 3 unknown individuals crossing the state border from the Islamic Republic of Iran towards the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The border post was immediately alerted, and the service area was fully closed off. Border guards issued a "Stop" order and pursued the violators, opening warning shots into the air. However, the violators ignored the command, opened fire in an attempt to endanger the lives of the border guards.

In accordance with the requirements of the "State Border Law" of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the border guards responded with gunfire. One border violator was neutralized at the scene, one was detained, and another smuggler managed to escape back to Iranian territory, taking advantage of the dark and challenging terrain.

During the area search, a "Winchester" rifle, a night vision device, cartridge cases, and three large packages containing a total of 32 kilograms and 400 grams of marijuana were discovered and seized.

The Iranian border representative office has been informed of the incident.

Necessary operational and investigative actions are being carried out by the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the case.

News.Az