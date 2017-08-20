President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Heydar Aliyev Center in Gadabay

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today attended the opening of Heydar Aliyev Center in Gadabay.

The head of state cut the ribbon symbolizing the official opening of Heydar Aliyev Center.



Photo stands reflecting national leader Heydar Aliyev`s and President Ilham Aliyev`s visits to Gadabay district were installed in the foyer of the center. The flagpole here stands 70 metres in height.



Heydar Aliyev Center occupies an area of more than 3,500 square metres. The center displays materials, historical documents and photos highlighting different periods of national leader Heydar Aliyev's life and multifaceted statehood activity.



The center houses a dance hall, an electronic library and a 242-seat conference hall.

News.Az

