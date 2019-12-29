Yandex metrika counter

President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates highway tunnel in Pirshaghi settlement

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of a highway tunnel in Pirshaghi settlement.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC Javid Gurbanov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the tunnel.

