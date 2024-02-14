President Ilham Aliyev: Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be new pillar of our economic development
- 14 Feb 2024 19:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 193358
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/president-ilham-aliyev-karabakh-and-eastern-zangezur-will-be-new-pillar-of-our-economic-development Copied
“Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur will be a new pillar of our economic development,” President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14.
“In those regions, projects related to agriculture, renewable energy and tourism will provide great support to the non-oil sector,” the head of state pointed out.