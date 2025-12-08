President Aliyev meets Global Infrastructure Partners CEO to discuss investment cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met on December 8 with Adebayo Ogunlesi, founder, chairman, and CEO of Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), to discuss cooperation and joint investment opportunities.

President Aliyev praised the partnership between the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) and GIP, highlighting their joint investments in the Italo high-speed railway operator and London Gatwick Airport as successful examples of collaboration. Speaking on Azerbaijan’s long-term development strategy, he emphasised the significance of the partnership with GIP, News.Az reports, citing the presidential website.

Ogunlesi said that GIP’s collaboration with SOFAZ had produced positive results and noted that the investments made through the company’s managed funds had established a reliable model of partnership between the two institutions.

He also highlighted GIP’s international expertise in optimising airports, logistics and transport corridors, energy, and renewable energy, expressing the company’s interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in areas such as energy transition, transport, and digital infrastructure.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on GIP’s projects across various infrastructure sectors, emerging trends in the global energy transition, and potential collaboration in international initiatives involving the use of artificial intelligence technologies.

Founded in 2006 and acquired by BlackRock in 2024, Global Infrastructure Partners currently manages around $189 billion in assets. BlackRock itself manages nearly $14 trillion in assets, maintaining a leading position in the global investment market.

News.Az