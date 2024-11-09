President Ilham Aliyev makes post on National Flag Day - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has shared a post on his official social network accounts on the occasion of November 9 - National Flag Day.

News.Az presents the post.National Flag Day in Azerbaijan is celebrated on November 9, following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on November 17, 2009.The Azerbaijani tricolor was first adopted as the national flag on November 9, 1918, during a meeting of the government of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR), which lasted until May 1920.After Azerbaijan regained its independence in 1991, the Supreme Soviet of Azerbaijan declared the tricolor, featuring an eight-pointed star and crescent, as the State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan on February 5.In November 2009, an amendment was made to Article 105 of the Labor Code, designating November 9 as National Flag Day and a non-working holiday.The "State Flag of the Republic of Azerbaijan" law provides a detailed description of the flag.The flag symbolizes the sovereignty of Azerbaijan and consists of three horizontal stripes of equal width: a blue stripe on top, followed by a red one, and a green stripe at the bottom. In the middle of the red stripe, on both sides of the flag, there is a white crescent and an eight-pointed star.On September 1, 2010, President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated the National Flag Square in Baku. The decree to create the square was signed on November 17, 2007.To note, the flag weighs over 500 kilograms, with a width of 36 meters and a length of 72 meters, making it one of the largest flags in the world.At the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, a Museum of the State Flag was established at the square to further honor the flag's significance.

News.Az