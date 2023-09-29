President Ilham Aliyev: Master plan of eight cities and 92 villages has already been approved

“In total the master plan of eight cities and 92 villages has already been approved. Groundbreaking ceremonies for around 30 villages have already been completed,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities".

“In the coming years, there will be large-scale construction of the housing projects, including in the city of Shusha and other cities. This is part of the program,” the head of state added.

News.Az