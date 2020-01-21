President Ilham Aliyev meets with Carlsberg Group CEO in Davos

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today met with Chief Executive Officer at Carlsberg Group Cees't Hart in Davos.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the reforms carried out in Azerbaijan in recent years have already yielded positive results, adding that it was reflected in the budget revenues collected by tax and customs authorities, especially through increasing transparency and accountability. The head of state emphasized that reforms in order to improve the investment and business environment in the country would be continued, and pointed out that a predictable policy would be implemented for foreign and domestic investors in tax, customs and other areas.

Expressing gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for the meeting, Chief Executive Officer at Carlsberg Group Cees't Hart hailed the successful reforms made by the head of state in recent years and the favorable business and investment climate in Azerbaijan. CEO Cees't Hart stressed that these measures created great opportunities for improving business and competitive environment, as well as increasing transparency. The Carlsberg Group CEO said that as a foreign investor, they have always supported these reforms and will continue to support. He underlined that taking advantage of these opportunities they intend to increase investment in Azerbaijan. The Carlsberg Group CEO also said that they were cooperating with relevant government authorities to increase transparency and accountability.

It was noted that starting this year, Carlsberg Group will also invest in agricultural sector, and pilot projects have already been launched on this front.

